More students left country to pursue higher education this year: Centre to Lok sabha

On Wednesday, the government told the Lok Sabha that more than six lakh Indian students went abroad to pursue higher education till November this year, as compared to 4.44 lakh in 2021. The numbers are a proof showing an increased number of visas issued by the US and the UK to Indian students this year.

Union Minister of State for Education (MoS for Education) Subhas Sarkar stated 6,46,206 Indians went to other countries showing a motive of 'higher education' till November 30, 2022.

Sarkar said that despite the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), Home Ministry, maintains the departure and arrival data of Indians, there is no proper way for storing the data of the category of Indians going abroad for the purpose of higher education.

“Purpose of Indians going abroad for higher education is captured manually based either on their verbal disclosure or the type of visa of the destination country produced by them at the time of immigration clearance,” Sarkar added. This method helped the government to collect data that in 2021, 4,44,553 Indian students had gone abroad for higher education.

According to the US, 82,000 student visas were issued from June to August this year — the highest among all the countries. The latest data revealed by the UK in August showed that India now contributes for the largest share of study visas issued by the country, leaving China behind.