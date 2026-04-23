Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Out Today At mbseonline.com; No Merit List This Year

Canva

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: The Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 will be made public today, April 23, 2026, by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). After the results are announced, students who took the board exams can view their scorecards online. Both the MBSE Regional Office in Lunglei and the MBSE office in Chaltlang will offer the results for viewing. Additionally, students will be able to view their results online at mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in.

Students must enter their registration number and roll number in the result login window in order to download the scorecard. In addition to the online option, hard copies of the results will be available at the board's regional office in Lunglei, South Mizoram, and the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

Candidates will be able to view their results on the official websites:

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in to see the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Choose "Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate Exam Result 2026."

Step 4: Kindly provide your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: Select "Find Results."

Step 6: The screen will show your results.

Step 7: For future use, download and print a copy.

MBSE HSLC Results 2026: Passing Criteria

From February 19 to March 16, 2026, the MBSE Class 10 exams were administered offline at several places throughout the state. Students must receive at least 33% in each subject, which includes both theoretical and practical components, in order to pass the test. Additionally, a total aggregate of 33% is needed to pass the test.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: No Merit List This Year

According to School Education Minister Vanlalthlana, from this year, the board would not make merit lists, ranks, distinctions, or divisions public. This action is meant to lessen students' academic stress and encourage a more all-encompassing approach to learning.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Helpdesk Support for Students

Students and parents can get in touch with the MBSE helpdesk during business hours if they have any problems checking their results.

For support, the board has set up specific helpline numbers:

Aizawl: 9863722521, 9366278842

Lunglei: 9612226288, 9863519718