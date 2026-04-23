Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2026 OUT At mbseonline.com; Direct Link Here

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the Class 10 (HSLC) 2026 results. Students who sat the board exams can see their scorecards online at mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in.

Pupils must enter their registration number and roll number in the result login window in order to download the scorecard.

The results will be available for inspection at both the MBSE office in Chaltlang and the MBSE Regional Office in Lunglei. Hard copies of the results will be accessible not just online but also at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and the board's regional office in Lunglei, South Mizoram.

Direct link to check the result

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

Candidates will be able to view their results on the official websites:

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in to see the official website.

Step 2: Choose the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate Exam Result 2026."

Step 4: Please provide your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Click "Find Results."

Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for later use.

Direct link to check the result

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: No Merit List This Year

Vanlalthlana, the Minister of School Education, stated that starting this year, the board would not provide merit lists, ranks, distinctions, or divisions. The goal of this effort is to reduce students' academic stress and promote a more comprehensive approach to learning.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Helpdesk Support for Students

Students and parents can get in touch with the MBSE helpdesk during business hours if they have any problems checking their results.

For support, the board has set up specific helpline numbers:

Aizawl: 9863722521, 9366278842

Lunglei: 9612226288, 9863519718