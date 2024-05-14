Mizoram Class 10 Results To Be Out Today, Get Direct Link Here |

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will be announcing the Mizoram class 10 board results today, May 14, 2024.

The link for students to check their Mizoram HSLC results 2024 will be available starting 12 noon.

Once announced, candidates can check their class 10 results on the official website - mbse.edu.in.

Candidates can also visit the official result portal - mbseonline.com - to check their results and download their marksheet.

In order to download their scorecards, students need to visit the official websites and login using their registration number and roll number.

Students are advised to keep their Mizoram Board HSLC hall tickets ready with them to check their result and download their marksheet.

Where to check results?

Mizoram class 10 board result 2024 will be declared in the online mode. The list of websites for students to check their results is provided below:

mbse.edu.in

mbseonline.com

Steps to check results

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board - mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the MBSE 10th result link that appears on your screen.

Step 3: Login using the registration number or roll number given to you.

Step 4: Your MBSE class 10 marksheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

How to check results over WhatsApp or through phone call

Board officials have provided phone numbers for students to check their MBSE Class 12 results. Students who are unable to get their results online can call or provide their registration details on WhatsApp to the numbers given below to check their results.

9863883041

9863722521