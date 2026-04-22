Mizoram Board To Release MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Tomorrow: Check Details Here

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially confirmed that the Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 will be announced on April 23, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can access their scorecards online once the results are released.

According to DD News Mizoram, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on Thursday. The results will be available for viewing at the MBSE office in Chaltlang and at the MBSE Regional Office in Lunglei. In addition, students will also be able to check their results online at mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Aizawl April 21, 2026: Mizoram Board of School Education chuan April ni 23 (Ningani) hian HSLC Exam result a puang dawn .



Nimina MBSE thuchhuah tarlan danin , kum 2026 High School Leaving Certificate(HSLC) exam result chu tunkar ni ngani hian tih chhuah tum a ni a. Hemi ni ah… pic.twitter.com/q14XzPg8oD — DD News Mizoram (@DDNewsMizoram) April 21, 2026

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Where to Check MBSE HSLC Result 2026

Candidates will be able to view their results on the official websites:

mbse.edu.in

mbseonline.com

To download the scorecard, students must enter their roll number and registration number in the result login window. Apart from the online mode, physical copies of the result sheets will also be made available at the MBSE office located in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and at the board’s regional office in Lunglei, South Mizoram.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Steps to Download MBSE HSLC Result 2026

Students can follow the steps below to check their results:

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Click the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Select 'Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate Exam Result 2026.'

Please enter your roll number and registration number.

Click on "Find Results."

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Helpdesk Support for Students

In case of any issues while checking results, students and parents can contact the MBSE helpdesk during working hours. The board has provided dedicated helpline numbers for assistance:

Aizawl: 9366278842, 9863722521

Lunglei: 9863519718, 9612226288

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: No Merit List This Year

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana has stated that the board will not release merit lists, ranks, distinctions, or divisions beginning this year. This step is intended to reduce academic stress in students and promote a more holistic learning approach.

MBSE HSLC Results 2026: Passing Criteria

The MBSE Class 10 examinations were held offline from February 19 to March 16, 2026, at various locations across the state. To pass the exam, students must score at least 33% in each subject, which includes both theory and practical components. Furthermore, passing the exam requires an overall aggregate of 33%.

MBSE HSLC Results 2026: Previous Year Statistics

The 2025 MBSE HSLC results were announced on April 29, with an overall pass rate of 76.68%. A similar pattern of performance is expected this year as well.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials handy and to check the official website for updates on the result announcement.