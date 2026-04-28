Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Announced Tomorrow At mbse.edu.in; Check MBSE Class 12 Scores Online

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 | Canva

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: The results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination will be released by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) tomorrow, April 29. The board's official internet portals, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com, will also allow candidates to access their MBSE HSSLC results.

In addition to the official websites, students can use DigiLocker and SMS to view their MBSE HSSLC results. For students who prefer offline access, the results will also be physically available at the board's regional office in Lunglei and its headquarters office in Chaltlang.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can retrieve their scores by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" link from the webpage.

Step 3: Input your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display the Mizoram Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 6: Print it out after downloading it.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result via SMS

Alternative ways to check the result because the website might frequently become slow or crash owing to high traffic on the day of the result.

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS/Messaging app.

Step 2: Enter the format MBSE12.Roll Number

Step 3: Send this message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your qualifying status and subject-specific grades will be sent to you.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result through Digiocker

By following the instructions below, candidates can also access their MBSE Class 12 digital marksheet via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Use the registered Aadhaar-linked cellphone number to log in to the DigiLocker mobile application or official website, digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the Mizoram Board of School Education from the list under the "Education" section.

Step 3: Under MBSE services, choose the HSSLC marksheet/document option.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: To view, download, and save the digital marksheet, select the document retrieval option.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The MBSE HSSLC scorecard will contain important details such as the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, school name, category, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division, and final result status showing whether the student has passed or failed.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Result booklet

The Mizoram Board has also announced that printed result booklets would be available for purchase for anybody who would like physical copies. Enquiries about the results can also be made by calling the designated office numbers during regular business hours.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Passing criteria

Candidates must receive at least 33% in each topic and overall in order to pass the MBSE Class 12 exam. The MBSE HSSLC compartment exam is open to candidates who have failed no more than two topics.