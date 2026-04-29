Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Declared At mbse.edu.in; Direct Link Here

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for 2026 were released today by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). Additionally, candidates will have access to their MBSE HSSLC results on the official websites of the board, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Candidates can view their MBSE HSSLC results not only on the official websites but also through DigiLocker and SMS. For students who would prefer offline access, the results will also be physically available at the board's regional office in Lunglei and headquarters office in Chaltlang.

Direct link to check the result

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these simple steps, students can get their scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Step 2: From the webpage, choose the "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The Mizoram Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After downloading it, print it out.

Direct link to check the result

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS/Messaging app.

Step 2: Enter the format MBSE12.Roll Number

Step 3: Send this message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your qualifying status and subject-specific grades will be sent to you.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result through Digiocker

Step 1: Use the registered Aadhaar-linked cellphone number to log in to the DigiLocker mobile application or official website, digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the Mizoram Board of School Education from the list under the "Education" section.

Step 3: Under MBSE services, choose the HSSLC marksheet/document option.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: To view, download, and save the digital marksheet, select the document retrieval option.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Result booklet

The Mizoram Board has declared that printed result booklets are available for purchase by anyone who desires hard copies. To find out the findings, you can also call the appropriate office lines during regular business hours.