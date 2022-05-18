e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / Mizoram Board HSLC result declared, know how to check at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board HSLC result declared, know how to check at mbse.edu.in

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

IStock images
IStock images
Advertisement

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the results for the Class 10 board exam, also known as the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC). Students can see their results on mbse.edu.in, the Board's official website. Students can also check their results by text message.

In April, the class 10 board exam was held online, following strict Covid-19 guidelines.


Here's how to check the result:

  1. Go to the Board’s official website, mbse.edu.in

  2. Click on HSLC result on the website’s homepage

  3. Enter the required details and submit.

  4. Download your result for future reference.

ALSO READ

Myanmar to Mizoram, 29 students escape with military coup, to appear for board exams Myanmar to Mizoram, 29 students escape with military coup, to appear for board exams
Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:21 AM IST