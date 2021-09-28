Mithibai Kshitij brings 'Khushiyo Ki Dastak' to delivery personnel

Empathy and consideration towards delivery personnel are feelings that we all collectively lack. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak and the regulation of restriction policies, the demand of home deliveries has increased by a huge rate. But unfortunately, so has the rate of mistreatment towards delivery personnel.

Kshitij, SVKM’s Mithibai College’s International Intercollegiate cultural festival, has taken upon its shoulders the responsibility of attracting public attention towards this often-overlooked topic. As a cultural committee we strongly believe in giving back to the society which is why, we made an effort of portraying the continuous ups and downs in a delivery personnel’s day through a video. We believe the boundaries of inclusivity shall not be confined, rather we should all support the delivery personnel and help eradicate this unwanted sense of difference in the society. As a token of our appreciation and admiration we gifted hampers to the delivery personnel.

Influencers like Tarini Shah, Harman Singha along with Rutuja Junnarkar showed their support by highlighting the importance of this initiative. Quoting Harman Singha, “It is high time that we all unite and stand against this ill treatment and be kind towards our hard-working delivery personnel.”

The greatest achievement for Team Kshitij was when one of the delivery personnel said, “I am extremely thankful of Kshitij and this initiative that they have taken up. Being appreciated isn’t something that we experience often. It feels good to have someone support us as well.”

The I/C Principal of Mithibai College, Dr. Krutika Desai said, “I support this initiative by Team Kshitij with utmost affirmation and appreciate the efforts that the team has taken for raising awareness towards this topic. I would also like to specifically put it out into the world that even the smallest gesture of kindness and the most basic contribution towards absolute togetherness makes a notable difference.”

Chairperson, Yashvi Gotecha’s words were a constant source of motivation for the entire team. She said, “Our top priority shall be to make sure that the delivery personnel, who played an integral role in making our quarantine life easier, should be given the appreciation and recognition that they deserve.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 09:57 PM IST