Missed NEET 2026 Registration? NTA Extends Application Deadline To March 11 At neet.nta.nic.in; Fee Payment Till 11:50 PM

NEET UG Deadline Extended: The deadline for NEET 2026 registration has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The deadline for NEET UG 2026 registration is currently March 11, 2026. Candidates should apply online at neet.nta.nic.in, the official website. On March 11, candidates must pay the form fees by 11:50 p.m. and submit the NEET application form 2026 by 9:00 p.m. Only the official NTA website has the NTA NEET 2026 application form.

Announcement link

Important dates

NEET UG 2026 Registration: February 8 to March 8, 2026 (till 9:00 PM)

Last date for successful fee payment: March 8, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: March 10 to March 12, 2026

NEET UG 2026 examination date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

NEET UG 2026: Application Fee

As per the NTA information bulletin, the application fee structure is given below:

General category: Rs 1,700

General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates: Rs 1,000

Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2026: Steps To Register

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Go to the NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that says "New Registration."

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and make your login information.

Step 4: Use the application number and password to log in.

Step 5: Fill out your personal information, school information, and the city where you want to take the test.

Step 6: Upload the documents you need in the right format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online and send in the form.

Direct link to apply online

Required documents

Passport-sized photograph

Postcard-sized photograph

Left and right-hand thumb and finger impressions

Candidate’s signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 or equivalent pass certificate

Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet

CGPA to percentage conversion certificate (if applicable)

Identity proof for verification

Address proof (permanent and present address)

PwBD certificate (for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, if applicable)

Citizenship certificate (for foreign, NRI, or OCI candidates)

NEET UG 2026: Exam details

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen and Paper Based Test)

Exam Duration: 3 hours

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)

Languages Available: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

The exam will be conducted in multiple languages to accommodate candidates across the country.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Helpline Desk

If candidates have any queries or require assistance with the exam or application process, they can send an email to the National Testing Agency (NTA) at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.