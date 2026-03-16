Missed MPESB Forest Guard, Jail Prahari Recruitment 2026? Deadline Extended Till April 30 For 1,679 Posts; Apply At esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Forest, Jail Department Deadline Extended 2026: The deadline for applications for the Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent Recruitment Examination 2026 has been extended by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal. The official announcement states that candidates can now finish the registration procedure by April 30, 2026, if they haven't yet submitted their application forms.

Online applications are available to qualified candidates via the official websites, esb.mp.gov.in and esb.mponline.gov.in. This recruitment campaign aims to fill 1,679 positions in the Madhya Pradesh government's Forest Department and Jail Department.

Vacancy details

Forest Guard (Van Rakshak): 728 posts

Jail Prahari (Warder): 757 posts

Field Guard (Kshetra Rakshak): 169 posts

Assistant Jail Superintendent: 25 posts

Total Vacancies: 1,679 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Guard: Must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation).

Assistant Jail Superintendent: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Age Limit:

Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Guard: 18 to 33 years.

Assistant Jail Superintendent: 21 to 33 years.

Age Calculation: Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2026.

Age Relaxation: Applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Application Fees

General / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹500

SC / ST candidates: ₹250

Candidates must pay the applicable fee while submitting the online application form.

Steps to apply

To apply for this position, take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Visit esb.mponline.gov.in, the official MPESB website.

Step 2: Register using your basic information after clicking the recruitment link.

Step 3: Complete the application and attach any necessary files. The application cost must be paid.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page after submitting it.

Direct link to apply

Selection Process

Written Examination

Skill Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates who qualify the written exam and skill test will be called for document verification and a medical examination before final appointment.