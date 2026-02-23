Missed CUET UG 2026 Form? NTA Reopens Registration Until February 26 At cuet.nta.nic.in; No Correction Window Allowed

CUET UG 2026: The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2026 registration period has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). To register for undergraduate courses, candidates must go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Applications are being accepted as of now, February 23, and registration will end on February 26, 2026.

The dates of the CUET UG 2026 test are set between May 11–May 31, 2026. The CUET UG 2026 registration period was previously concluded by the NTA on February 4th, 2026. Candidates should make sure that all of the information they submit is accurate, though, as they will not be able to edit their applications.

Direct link for official notification

CUET UG 2026: Important dates

Registration Reopens: February 23, 2026

Last Date to Apply: February 26, 2026

Earlier Registration Closed On: February 4, 2026

CUET UG 2026 Exam Dates: May 11 to May 31, 2026

Note: Candidates will not get an opportunity to edit their application forms, so they must fill in all details carefully before submitting.

CUET UG 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the New Registration Icon now.

Step 3: Create a new account by entering your personal information.

Step 4: Use the login credentials to log in again after creating a new account.

Step 5: Complete the CUET application form on the dashboard and provide your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Pay the CUET UG 2026 application cost and upload the necessary documentation.

Step 7: Lastly, double-check, submit, and download the application for your records.

Direct link to apply

CUET UG 2026:

Additionally, candidates are urged to consider the aforementioned and behave appropriately. For the most recent information, it is also recommended to frequently visit the NTA websites at https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk by phone at 011-40759000 or by email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in with any questions or clarifications.