Missed Checking UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet? Here’s How To Access Your Detailed Scores Online

UPSC Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the Civil Services Examination 2025 marksheets on its official website, . Candidates will be able to access their marksheets for the Mains written examination and the Personality Test (interview). The UPSC has also shared the results for the candidates not qualified in the written examination.
This marksheet will allow candidates to review their performance across different papers and understand how their final scores have been released.
UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet: How To Download?
Candidates can check out the steps below to download the UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet:
Step 1: Visit the Official website at ,in
Step 2: Click on the 'what's new’ section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link for the Civil Services Examination 2025 Marksheet
Step 4: The Marksheet will be opened on the screen
Step 5: Use the Ctrl+F option to search your name
Step 6: Download and Save it for the future references
UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet: Details Mentioned
Candidate’s Name
Candidate’s Roll Number
Marks Obtained in Mains Paper
Marks Obtained in Written Exam
Interview and Personality Marks
Final Total Marks
Candidate’s Rank
Camdidate’s Category