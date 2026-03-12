Missed Checking UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet? Here’s How To Access Your Detailed Scores Online

UPSC Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the Civil Services Examination 2025 marksheets on its official website, upsconline.gov.in . Candidates will be able to access their marksheets for the Mains written examination and the Personality Test (interview). The UPSC has also shared the results for the candidates not qualified in the written examination.

This marksheet will allow candidates to review their performance across different papers and understand how their final scores have been released.

UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet: How To Download?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the Official website at upsconline.gov ,in

Step 2: Click on the 'what's new’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Civil Services Examination 2025 Marksheet

Step 4: The Marksheet will be opened on the screen

Step 5: Use the Ctrl+F option to search your name

Step 6: Download and Save it for the future references

UPSC CSE 2025 Marksheet: Details Mentioned

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Roll Number

Marks Obtained in Mains Paper

Marks Obtained in Written Exam

Interview and Personality Marks

Final Total Marks

Candidate’s Rank

Camdidate’s Category

Direct Link To Check Marksheets Online