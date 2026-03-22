Missed Checking JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip? Here's How To Access Your Exam City Details 

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam city intimation slip At jeemain.nta.nic.in . Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check their allotted exam city and date through their login credentials on the official website.

The city intimation slip provides candidates with advance notice of the exam location and date, allowing them to plan their travel and accommodations ahead of time. However, candidates should be aware that this document is not the admit card.

If a candidate is unable to download/check the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE Main 2026 Session-2, he or she can contact 011-40759000 or jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Important Exam Dates

The NTA has also announced the official exam schedule in a notification released on the official website.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026

Paper 2A (B. Arch) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both): April 7, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Click the "JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip" link.

Enter your password and application number.

Save the city slip after downloading it for future reference

Direct Link To Check

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Key Details Mentioned on the City Slip

Candidate’s name

Application number

Allotted exam city

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Medium of Paper

Exam date and session

Paper applied

Personal details (DOB, gender, category, etc.)

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: What to Do After JEE Main 2026 City Slip Is Released

After the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip, candidates should act quickly to avoid last-minute stress. The slip provides advance information about the exam city and date, which is useful for planning travel and accommodations, especially if the center is far away. Candidates should not ignore or delay checking it, and they should keep in mind that it is not the admit card and cannot be used to gain entry. After downloading it from jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates should double-check the information, plan their travel ahead of time, and stay up to date on the admit card to ensure a smooth exam day experience.