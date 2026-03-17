Missed CA May 2026 Registration? Late Fee Window Open Till March 19 For Foundation, Inter & Final Exams At eservices.icai.org

Official website

ICAI CA May 2026 Late Fee Registration: ICAI CA May Registration is now open on the SSP portal with a late fee. Students will now be required to pay a late charge in order to submit their examination forms if they did not apply by yesterday for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam for the May 2026 session. Until March 19, 2026, the CA late fee window for registration will be open. Applications will not be accepted by ICAI after March 20.

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Registration Ends: March 16, 2026

Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026: Late Fees

For exam centres in India, Nepal, and Bhutan: ₹600

For exam centres in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Kuwait, Riyadh: USD 10

Note: The late fee is applicable in addition to the standard CA exam registration fee.

ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

ICAI CA May 2026 Late Fee Registration: Steps to register

Candidates must follow the instructions below in order to register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams. By simply logging into their ICAI accounts, those who already have a login can complete the form:

Step 1: Go to eservices.icai.org, the ICAI website. Click "New User Register here!" if you don't have identity, or select the Login option. Enter the required information.

Step 2: After choosing the confirmation or declaration, click "Register" to complete the ICAI test registration process.

Step 3: Add documents and relevant data.

Step 4: Confirm your email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Pay the application fee to complete the procedure.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Note: Students should be made aware that in order to register for the test, they must have an SSP login; if not, they can establish one by selecting the appropriate option on the SSP site.

Candidates who are qualified and interested are encouraged to visit the official website for more details.