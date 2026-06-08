Missed Applying For ICAR AIEEA PG And AICE JRF/SRF 2026? NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till June 10; Here's How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026.

The decision comes following requests received from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and several aspiring candidates seeking additional time to complete the application process. Candidates who have not yet applied can now submit their online application forms through the official website till June 10, 2026.

Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on June 7. With the latest extension, candidates will get three more days to complete and submit their applications.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link for registration for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2026

Direct link for Registration for ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2026

Revised dates and timings

According to the official notification, the revised schedule is as follows:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application Form

June 10, 2026

Up to 5:00 PM

Last Date for Successful Fee Payment

June 10, 2026

Up to 11:50 PM

NTA has advised candidates to complete their registrations well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE Application Fee 2026

The application fee structure for the 2026 examinations is as follows:

General/Unreserved Category

AIEEA PG: ₹1,300

AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.): ₹2,000

OBC-NCL / UPS / EWS Category

AIEEA PG: ₹1,255

AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.): ₹1,955

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender Category

AIEEA PG: ₹675

AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.): ₹1,075

The agency also stated that details uploaded through the Unique Disability ID (UDID) card by PwD and PwBD candidates will be verified by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Those who do not possess a UDID card must upload a valid disability certificate, which may be verified by the issuing authority.

Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR examination website.

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering the required details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link for registration for ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2026

Direct link for Registration for ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2026

For any clarification regarding ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to icar@nta.ac.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF 2026

The entrance examinations are conducted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agricultural universities and institutions across the country.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA ICAR portal for updates regarding examination dates, admit cards, and other important announcements related to the entrance tests.

NTA has urged applicants to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates and examination-related notifications.