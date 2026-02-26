Missed An Error? JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The application correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will open tomorrow, February 27, 2026. At 9:00 PM on February 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the JEE Main registration. Changes to the JEE Main application form must be made by February 28 at the latest. "Only specific field corrections will be allowed during the correction window, which will be announced later," the NTA stated in the JEE Main information bulletin.

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

Registration Start Date: February 1, 2026

Last Date for Payment: February 25, 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction Window Opens: February 27, 2026

Correction Window Closes: February 28, 2025 (up to 11:50pm)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

Late to Apply: February 25, 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Candidates Are Allowed to Edit/ Modify the Following:

Existing Candidates

(Those already registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 between 31 Oct and 27 Nov 2025 and who also applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)

Candidates are allowed to edit:

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination Cities (as per available options)

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

Gender

Category

Fee Payment (if applicable)

Identity Details, Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar

Note: Only after paying any additional fees will these fields be able to be changed.

New Candidates (Who applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)

Candidates are not allowed to change:

Mobile Number

E-mail Address

Address (Permanent & Present)

Emergency Contact Details

Live/Uploaded Photograph

Candidates can change ONLY ONE of the Following:

Candidate Name, or

Father's Name, or

Mother's Name

(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)

New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)

They can change/add all the following fields:

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)

Signature

Paper

Based on the Permanent & Present Address, Candidates can change:

Examination City Selection

Medium of Examination

Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):

Aadhaar Details

Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the "Correction Window for JEE(Main)-2026 Session-1" link on the main page.

Step 3: Click the "Login" button.

Step 4: Put in your password and application number.

Step 5: Click "correction in application form" under the login.

Step 6: Examine all crucial instructions, then confirm that the registered cellphone number received the OTP.

Step 7: After making the necessary changes, press the submit button.

Step 8: Only after the completed application form is submitted and any required fees are paid will the updated information be shown on the Confirmation Page.

Step 9: The updated Confirmation Page must be printed out by candidates for their records.