Missed An Error? JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The application correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will open tomorrow, February 27, 2026. At 9:00 PM on February 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the JEE Main registration. Changes to the JEE Main application form must be made by February 28 at the latest. "Only specific field corrections will be allowed during the correction window, which will be announced later," the NTA stated in the JEE Main information bulletin.
JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Important dates
Registration Start Date: February 1, 2026
Last Date for Payment: February 25, 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
Correction Window Opens: February 27, 2026
Correction Window Closes: February 28, 2025 (up to 11:50pm)
JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026
Late to Apply: February 25, 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)
JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details
Candidates Are Allowed to Edit/ Modify the Following:
Existing Candidates
(Those already registered for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 between 31 Oct and 27 Nov 2025 and who also applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)
Candidates are allowed to edit:
Course (Paper)
Medium of Question Paper
State Code of Eligibility
Examination Cities (as per available options)
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)
Gender
Category
Fee Payment (if applicable)
Identity Details, Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar
Note: Only after paying any additional fees will these fields be able to be changed.
New Candidates (Who applied for Session 2 between 01 Feb and 25 Feb 2026)
Candidates are not allowed to change:
Mobile Number
E-mail Address
Address (Permanent & Present)
Emergency Contact Details
Live/Uploaded Photograph
Candidates can change ONLY ONE of the Following:
Candidate Name, or
Father's Name, or
Mother's Name
(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)
New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)
They can change/add all the following fields:
Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)
State Code of Eligibility
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)
Signature
Paper
Based on the Permanent & Present Address, Candidates can change:
Examination City Selection
Medium of Examination
Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):
Aadhaar Details
Steps to make the correction
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the "Correction Window for JEE(Main)-2026 Session-1" link on the main page.
Step 3: Click the "Login" button.
Step 4: Put in your password and application number.
Step 5: Click "correction in application form" under the login.
Step 6: Examine all crucial instructions, then confirm that the registered cellphone number received the OTP.
Step 7: After making the necessary changes, press the submit button.
Step 8: Only after the completed application form is submitted and any required fees are paid will the updated information be shown on the Confirmation Page.
Step 9: The updated Confirmation Page must be printed out by candidates for their records.