Miranda House Increases Hostel Fees, Students To Pay Rs 6,000 More Per Semester

PTI

The Delhi University’s Miranda House College has hiked its hostel fees for students by Rs 6,000 per semester, the Students Federation of India (SFI) claimed on Monday.

The college administration has increased the hostel fee from Rs 27,090 to Rs 33,090 for odd semesters and from Rs 26,750 to Rs 32,750 for even semesters , the the college’s SFI wing said in a social media post.

Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the hike has been effected keeping in view the “inflation” and “maintenance cost” for the facility.

“We have increased the hostel fee after due consultation. It is done keeping in view the inflation in the past 5 to 6 years and the maintenance cost that we incur. There is no major hike in the fee. We have rigorous policies when it comes to providing student support,” Nanda told PTI.

She also claimed that the Miranda House charged the least for its hostel facility, compared to other prominent colleges.

She added that she will look into the fee hike to address the students’ concerns.

Read Also DU To Consider Class 12 Results For UG Admissions If Seats Remain Vacant

Meanwhile, left-affiliated students body SFI has objected to the “steep” hike stating it would create financial burden on students.

“The recent fee hike at Miranda House hostel is a significant financial burden on students and their families, with odd semester fee increasing from Rs 27,090 to Rs 33,090 and even semester from fees rising from 26,750 to Rs 32,750,” the students’ union wrote in a social media post.

“This steep increase of Rs 6,000 per semester highlights a troubling trend where education becomes a privilege rather than a right,” it added.

It also demanded transparency from the administration in measures and decisions related to this hike.

The college’s revised fee structure for its hostel facility is available on its website.

Odd semester begins in July and continues till November/December and seven semester begins in December or January and lasts till May