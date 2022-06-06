Mira Bhayandar: E-classrooms remain a distant dream in MBMC schools | FPJ Photo

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and ruling governance has been boasting about its so-called efforts towards upgrading the standard of education in civic-operated schools to bring them on par with their private counterparts. However, the overall academic scenario continues to paint a grim picture as most of the ambitious projects have remained only on paper.

With the new academic session about to begin, the much-hyped project of introducing the smart school concept by starting e-class rooms has been gathering dust as the civic administration is yet to conduct a survey and roll out tenders for the procurement. Moreover, the education department is yet to carry out an inspection and submit a detailed report in context of the condition of all the municipal schools, which is mandated before the re-opening owing to the threat of pandemic.

“The general body had not only made budgetary allocations for the project but had also set a deadline to ensure that the facilities are introduced in the upcoming education session. However, our officials are yet to conduct a preliminary survey. Is this how we aim to come at par with private schools.” questioned BJP corporator- Ajit Patil.

“I have already issued instructions to the assistant commissioner (education) to carry out the inspection and submit a report, similar directions have been given to expedite the process of launching the e-learning project at the earliest,” said deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Muthe.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools and 154 teachers who impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode to 7,248 students. The civic administration has made budgetary allocations amounting Rs. 5.50 crore for the education department, this year out of which Rs. 1.5 crore is earmarked to fund the e-learning project.

