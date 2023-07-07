Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India Organised GST Awareness Seminar at Thakur Management Institutes | File Photo

Mumbai: The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, led a seminar on "GST - Achievements, Challenges & Way Forward" for the students of the Thakur Education Group. This event took place on June 6th at the Thakur Global Business School (TGBS) & Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR), campus.

India's tax reform, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has been a catalyst for transformative changes since its implementation, completes six years of progress this July. To commemorate this milestone, a seminar was organized at the Thakur Management Institutes campus.

Speakers, including Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, Shri. Kamlesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, and Ms Daribha Lyndem, Joint Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, along with other officials from the CGST department, graced the event. The speakers shed light on the accomplishments of GST thus far, emphasizing its pivotal role in revolutionizing India's indirect tax structure, streamlining the system, and bolstering tax revenues for both the Centre and the states.

Shri. Kamlesh Gupta, Additional Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, said, “The Ministry of Finance has undertaken a commendable initiative to raise awareness about the successful completion of six years since the implementation of GST in India. It is truly remarkable that we have reached this milestone. The organization of seminars in educational institutions plays a crucial role in spreading awareness and highlighting the achievements of GST. It is essential for us to emphasize the successful implementation of GST and its impact on our economy. This initiative ensures that the knowledge is shared and celebrated across various platforms, fostering a deeper understanding of the subject among students and the broader community.”

Thakur Global Business School (TGBS), managed by Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust (ZCT), offers Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), a two-year-old flagship programme approved by AICTE, DTE & Govt. of Maharashtra. The campus is located at Kandivali East (Thakur Village). The PGDM programme is designed to mould students from diverse backgrounds into mindful leaders ready to take on the challenges of the new VUCA world.