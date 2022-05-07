Ministry of Education releases Mission Anthem for NIPUN Bharat

The Ministry of Education has released a new Mission Anthem for NIPUN Bharat (National Initiative For Proficiency In Reading With Understanding And Numeracy), which is a programme launched for proficiency in reading with understanding and numeracy for performing basic operations.

The Mission Anthem has been released in order to motivate children and work towards attaining the goal of ensuring that every child in the country necessarily attains Foundational Literacy and Numeracy by the end of grade-III.

NIPUN was launched by the Education Ministry of India under National Education Policy 2020.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:16 AM IST