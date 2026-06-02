Ministry Of Education Opens Applications For Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme 2026; Check Eligibility & Key Details

New Delhi: The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has invited applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026, a new initiative aimed at bringing accomplished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists, and industry professionals from around the world to work with leading institutions in India.

📢Department of Higher Education launches applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026



A flagship national initiative connecting global Indian talent with India’s scientific and innovation future



🔗For detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, and… — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 2, 2026

Applications for both eligible fellows and host institutions opened from June 1 through the PMRC portal. The scheme would improve the Indian R&D system through linking Indian talent abroad with sectors that are of prime importance for the long-term development of the country.

Focusing on Research Areas of National Importance

The PMRC Scheme has been formulated in order to provide assistance towards research and innovation in 13 thematic areas considered important at the national level.

These include artificial intelligence, quantum computing and supercomputing, semiconductors, cybersecurity, healthcare and medical technology, biotechnology, energy and climate change, advanced materials, space and defence, next-generation communication technologies, manufacturing, agriculture and food technologies, the blue economy, and atomic energy.

According to the Ministry of Education, the initiative seeks to create opportunities for internationally accomplished researchers to contribute directly to India's growing research landscape while collaborating with institutions across the country.

Three categories of fellowships

The scheme offers opportunities under three different categories based on experience and expertise.

While Young Research Fellows would be for new researchers, Senior Research Fellows would be intended for professionals with some experience behind them. Research Chairs, the highest among all categories, would be restricted to world-renowned research pioneers who have made notable contributions to their fields. The fellows chosen would enjoy fellowships, research grants, laboratory facilities, and collaborations with leading institutions and government research establishments in India.

Who is Eligible?

The program is available to outstanding researchers and scientists from the Indian diaspora in all fields.

Eligible applicants include Indian nationals working abroad, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) with proven achievements in research, innovation, and technology.

The Ministry said the initiative is intended to attract highly skilled professionals from leading global universities, research centres, and industries who can contribute to India's scientific and technological ambitions.

Institutions to benefit from global expertise

Government higher educational institutions and national research organisations will also participate in the programme as host institutions.

Eligible institutions include government-funded higher education institutions ranked among the top performers in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), as well as leading research laboratories operating under agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The ministry noted that participating institutions would benefit from international collaborations, increased research activity, and access to expertise from globally accomplished professionals.

Seven lead institutions identified

To coordinate implementation across various thematic areas, seven premier institutions have been designated as Lead Institutions. These are Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, and Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru.

The selection of fellows and institutions will be overseen by an Empowered Committee chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Applications now open

The Ministry of Education has encouraged eligible researchers and institutions to apply through the official PMRC portal.

For detailed eligibility criteria, guidelines, and application procedures, applicants can visit PMRC Portal.