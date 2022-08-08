e-Paper Get App

Mike Hankey begins service as U.S. Consul General in Mumbai

On August 7, Mr. Mike Hankey took up the post of Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, succeeding former Consul General David J. Ranz.

Prior to this new position, Consul General Hankey served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Amman; before which he headed the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the U.S. Embassy Jerusalem. Consul General Hankey has been a career diplomat since 2001, with postings in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Yemen, and Nigeria.

“I am honored to represent the United States of America in Western India at a time when the U.S.-India relationship is stronger than ever. As we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties, we will continue to work to build a more prosperous, free, connected, and secure world. Our shared commitment to democratic values, economic partnership, and people-to-people ties is the foundation which ensures greater cooperation into the future. I look forward to exploring all that Mumbai and Western India have to offer artistically and culturally over the next three years,” said Mr. Hankey.

