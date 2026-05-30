Microsoft Hires 11 Of 14 Students From Telangana's YISU Data Centre Course | File Pic

Hyderabad: Eleven of 14 students of the Data Center Management Course at YISU of the Telangana government were hired by tech giant Microsoft.

Young India Skills University (YISU) was established on August 1, 2024 through an Act of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, with a vision to "transform higher education through skill-based and industry-aligned learning".

"11 out of 14 students of the Data Center Management course at YISU were absorbed by Microsoft at a package of Rs 7 lakhs per annum," an official release said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the appointment of the 11 students with Microsoft, saying he is thrilled to see the vision of YISU becoming a reality.

"The success of our policy to focus on industry-class, skills development of world-class standards is both endorsed and exemplified by this report of @Microsoft hiring 11 students of our #YoungIndiaSkillsUniversity (YISU) in the Data Centre Management course," he said in a post on X.

"This is just the beginning. We are scaling up, YISU is launching new B.Tech & B.Sc streams this academic year," he said.

The state-of-the-art permanent campus of YISU at the 'Bharat Future City' being developed by the state government on city outskirts is shaping up phenomenally well, he said.

He asserted that the future of Telangana is in the hands of our youth and that the state's youth have a great future in all fields.

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