MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MHT CET Result 2026: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results soon for both PCM and PCB groups. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org .

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to log in and access the result.

MHT CET Result 2026: Websites To Check Result

Candidates can check out the websites below to access the MHT CET Result 2026

cetcell.mahacet.org

mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2026: Steps To Download MHT CET 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their MHT CET 2026 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at the cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2026 scorecard link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep a printout for future admission processes

MHT CET Result 2026: Details Mentioned On MHT CET 2026 Scorecard

The MHT CET 2026 scorecard will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Aggregate marks

Subject-wise marks

Percentile score

Rank

Qualifying status

Other exam-related details

MHT CET Result 2026: Exam Dates

The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in two phases for PCM and PCB groups.

In the first phase, the PCM group examination was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026, while the PCB group examination took place from April 21 to April 26, 2026.

In the second phase, the PCB examination was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026, whereas the PCM examination was held from May 12 to May 21, 2026.

Earlier, on May 30, 2026, the State CET Cell released the final answer keys for both PCM and PCB groups after reviewing objections raised by candidates.