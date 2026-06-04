MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MHT CET Result 2026: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results soon for both PCM and PCB groups. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, .
Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to log in and access the result.
MHT CET Result 2026: Websites To Check Result
Candidates can check out the websites below to access the MHT CET Result 2026
cetcell.mahacet.org
mahacet.org
MHT CET Result 2026: Steps To Download MHT CET 2026 Scorecard
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their MHT CET 2026 scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website at the cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2026 scorecard link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the PDF and keep a printout for future admission processes
MHT CET Result 2026: Details Mentioned On MHT CET 2026 Scorecard
The MHT CET 2026 scorecard will include the following details:
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Aggregate marks
Subject-wise marks
Percentile score
Rank
Qualifying status
Other exam-related details
MHT CET Result 2026: Exam Dates
The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in two phases for PCM and PCB groups.
In the first phase, the PCM group examination was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026, while the PCB group examination took place from April 21 to April 26, 2026.
In the second phase, the PCB examination was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026, whereas the PCM examination was held from May 12 to May 21, 2026.
Earlier, on May 30, 2026, the State CET Cell released the final answer keys for both PCM and PCB groups after reviewing objections raised by candidates.