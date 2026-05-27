Maharashtra CET Cell Announces MHT CET 2026 Results For 3-Year LLB, BPEd, And MAH MPEd; Direct Link Here

MHT CET Result 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, declared the MHT CET 2026 results for the three-year LLB, BPEd and MAH MPEd programmes on May 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can access and download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, using their registered email ID and password.

The result announcement marks an important step for candidates seeking admission to law and physical education programmes across Maharashtra. Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the upcoming Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026, through which seats will be allotted in participating institutions.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the counselling process online. Candidates securing a valid non-zero score in the entrance examination can participate in the seat allotment process. The counselling procedure will include registration, document verification, publication of merit lists, choice filling and seat allotment rounds.

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MHT CET Result 2026: How to Download MHT CET 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the “MH CET Three-Year LLB, BPEd or MAH MPEd Result 2026” link under the notification section.

Step 3: Enter the registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Log in to the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Click on the “View Score Card” option.

Step 6: Download the scorecard PDF.

Step 7: Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes.

MHT CET Result 2026: Counselling 2026 Process

The CAP counselling process will include the following stages:

Online registration

Document verification

Publication of the merit list

Choice filling and option entry

Seat allotment

Admission confirmation

Candidates are advised to carefully select their preferred colleges and courses during the option-entry process. Seat allocation will be based on:

Merit rank

Category and reservation criteria

Candidate preferences

Availability of seats

The Maharashtra CET Cell conducted the MH CET three-year LLB 2026 examination on April 1 and April 2, 2026, across 36 districts in the state. Candidates can now check their performance through the released scorecards and prepare for the counselling and admission process.

Applicants are advised to keep their scorecards and counselling-related documents ready for the upcoming CAP rounds.