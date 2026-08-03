MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration Begins At ph2026.mahacet.org; Apply For BPharm, PharmD Courses, Check Dates & Eligibility

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration: The online registration process for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026–2027 for first-year undergraduate pharmacy (B.Pharmacy) and Pharm.D. courses has begun through the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET). Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now register online at the official admission portal, ph2026.mahacet.org.

Candidates must complete the CAP registration within the stipulated period if they wish to secure admission to Maharashtra's government, government-aided, university-run and private pharmacy colleges. Admission will be granted based on merit, eligibility criteria, reservation policy and seat availability.

Direct link to apply

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration: Important dates

Online Registration Begins: August 1, 2026

Last Date for Registration & Document Upload: August 10, 2026, up to 5 PM

Document Verification & Confirmation: August 11, 2026

Provisional Merit List: To be announced

Final Merit List: To be announced

CAP Round 1 Option Form: To be notified

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Required Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology (as applicable).

Entrance Exam: Must meet the qualifying score prescribed by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Reservation/Domicile: Candidates must fulfil the applicable reservation and domicile requirements.

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to ph2026.mahacet.org, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for UG Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration.

Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information while registering.

Step 4: Carefully complete the online application form.

Step 5: Upload all required files in the format specified.

Step 6: Make the required registration payment.

Step 7: Send in the application and save the confirmation page for your records.

Direct link to apply

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration: Required Documents

MHT CET 2026 Score Card or relevant qualifying exam score

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

School Leaving/Transfer Certificate

Domicile Certificate, if applicable

Category Certificate, if applicable

Caste Validity Certificate, if applicable

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, if applicable

Valid Photo ID Proof, such as Aadhaar Card

Recent Passport-Size Photograph

Signature

MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 Registration: What's Next?

Provisional Merit List: CET Cell will release the provisional merit list after registration and document verification.

Grievance Resolution: Candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections or grievances against the provisional merit list.

Final Merit List: The final merit list will be released after grievances are addressed.

Option Form: Eligible candidates can fill and lock their preferred colleges and courses.

CAP Seat Allotment: Seats will be allotted based on merit, preferences, reservation rules and seat availability.

Further Rounds: Candidates can participate in subsequent CAP rounds as per the schedule and applicable rules.