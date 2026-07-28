MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Out Now At fe2026.mahacet.org; CAP Round 1 Option Entry Until July 30

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List for BE and B.Tech programmes on the official website. Candidates who completed the registration and document verification process can now check their final merit status by logging in to the official CAP portal.

The final merit list has been prepared after considering and resolving grievances raised against the provisional merit list. Along with the merit list, the CET Cell has also published the provisional category-wise seat matrix for CAP Round 1.

Direct Link To Check

With the release of the final merit list, the admission process moves to the next stage, as CAP Round 1 option entry begins on July 28, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in their college and course preferences, as seat allotment will be based on their merit rank, reservation category, seat availability, and the choices submitted during the option entry process.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: Important Dates

July 28, 2026 – Final merit list released.

July 28–30, 2026 – Online submission and confirmation of the CAP Round 1 Option Form through the candidate login.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: How to Check MHT CET Final Merit List 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their merit status:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET CAP portal at fe2026.mahacet.org .

Step 2: Click on the 'MHT CET Final Merit List 2026' link.

Step 3: Log in using your application ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your Maharashtra State Merit Rank or All India Merit Rank.

Step 5: Download and save the merit status for future reference.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: What Happens Next?

Following the release of the final merit list, candidates should prepare a balanced list of preferred colleges and branches before submitting their options for CAP Round 1. The CET Cell will announce the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result on August 2, 2026.

Candidates who are allotted seats must confirm their admission by accepting the allotted seat and completing the required admission formalities within the prescribed timeline to secure their admission.