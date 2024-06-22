MHT-CET Exam Ensures Transparency In Admission Process, Says Commissioner Dilip Sardesai

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: Complementing how Maharashtra was the first state in the country to computerize and centralize the admission process for professional courses, which was later adopted by the central government, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination (MH-CET) Commissioner Dilip Sardesai urged students and parents not to believe rumors. He further stated that this process is entirely transparent and requires no human interaction.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry and Legislature Press Room, Commissioner Sardesai explained the conduct of the MHT-CET 2024 exam at the State Common Entrance Examination Hall. The exam for admission to Engineering, Pharmacology, and Agriculture Education courses was conducted from April 22 to 30, 2024 (PCB Group) and May 2 to 16, 2024 (PCM Group) across 169 examination centers.

A total of 3,30,988 male students, 3,94,033 female students, and 31 transgender candidates registered online for the exam, with 6,75,377 candidates appearing. The exam does not penalize wrong answers with negative marks and declares results using a percentile method without granting grace marks.

Candidates could register objections or complaints regarding questions or answers online through the CET room, with experts verifying objections and modifying answer sheets accordingly. Revised reports were published on the CET Cell website, ensuring transparency in the result process.

Sardesai clarified that each session's results are calculated independently, addressing concerns about different question papers across batches. The exam's methodology, announced prior to the April 2024 session, ensures fairness with percentile-based result declarations.

As the examination system has been in place since 2018-19, Sardesai also mentioned plans to make answer sheets available online for students to view on June 27-28, 2024, pending technical preparations. Dr. Shailendra Devlankar and Mr. Vinod Mohitkar provided additional insights into the examination methodology during the press conference.

The CET Cell continues to verify nearly 200 representations from parents/candidates received at the Mumbai office and through email, resolving each complaint diligently. Additionally, 54 individuals whose objections were upheld will receive refunds deposited online into their bank accounts.

"The examination system aims to provide equal opportunities to all students across sessions through batch-wise percentile-based result declarations," added Sardesai.