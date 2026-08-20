MHT CET CAP Round 3 Vacancy List 2026 Released At fe2026.mahacet.org; Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET CAP Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional vacancy list for MHT CET CAP Round 3 2026 for admissions to first-year engineering and technology courses. As per the MHT CET 2026 Round 3 seat matrix, 28,132 seats are vacant across engineering institutes in Maharashtra.

The vacancy list provides a branch-wise and category-wise breakdown of seats available for admission. Candidates can check the list to identify colleges, courses and choice codes with vacant seats before submitting their preferences.

The MHT CET CAP Round 3 vacancy list covers 385 institutes and around 2,330 course/choice-code entries. Each entry represents a specific engineering branch offered by an individual institute.

Direct Link To Check Matrix

MHT CET CAP Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026: Key Highlights

Total vacant CAP seats: 28,132

Institutes covered: 385

Course/Choice Code entries: Around 2,330

Admission: First-year engineering and technology courses

MHT CET CAP Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026: How to Check MHT CET Vacant Seats 2026?

Candidates can check the MHT CET CAP Round 3 vacancy position by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET counselling website.

Step 2: Open the First Year Engineering (FE) 2026-27 section.

Step 3: Look for the latest provisional vacancy position document.

Step 4: Search for the preferred college, course or choice code.

Step 5: Check the number of available seats based on category and seat type.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the vacancy positions before filling their choices, as the availability of seats may vary across institutes, branches, categories and seat types.

MHT CET CAP Round 3 Option Form 2026

The Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the MHT CET CAP Round 3 option form process from August 20 to August 22, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the third round can submit and confirm their preferences during this period.

The MHT CET CAP Round 3 provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be displayed on August 24, 2026.

Candidates should review the provisional vacancy list and consider the available seats while preparing their preference list for CAP Round 3.