MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out Now; Here's How You Can Access

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out | Official Website

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 seat allotment result for CAP Round 2 as per media reports.

Candidates can now access the allotment list on the website, fe2026.mahacet.org. Candidates are required to add their login credentials, such as application number and date of birth to download the allotment letter. The allotment status confirms the details of the candidates, the name of the institute, the branch, reporting instructions and related details.

Direct Link To Check

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How To Access

Candidates can follow the steps below to view and download the round 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET CAP portal, fe2026.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Round 2 provisional allotment status link.

Step 3: Enter login information and submit.

Step 4: Once the results are displayed, check the college and course.

Step 5: Keep the seat allotment letter for future use.

Step 6: Students should download their allotment letter and follow the admission instructions provided.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before reporting to the allotted institute. Aadhaar card

Class 10 mark sheet and Class 12 mark sheet

MHT CET score card

CAP allotment letter

Transfer certificate/ Migration certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Candiadtes should regularly check the official CAP portal for further important updates on the admission process.