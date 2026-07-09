MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins For B.Des. Admissions; Final Merit List On July 27

MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 registration for admission to the four-year Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Eligible candidates can complete the counselling registration process through the official website by July 18, 2026.

According to the schedule, candidates will be able to upload the required documents and complete document verification until July 19 (5 PM). The provisional merit list will be published on July 21, while candidates can submit grievances from July 22 to July 24 (5 PM). The final merit list is scheduled to be released on July 27, 2026.

The MHT CET CAP counselling process for BDes admissions includes registration, application form confirmation, document verification, preference filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute.

The CET Cell has also opened CAP registrations for BE/BTech (including lateral entry) and MBA/MMS admissions. Candidates with valid MHT CET scores can apply for these programmes through the respective admission portal until July 12.

MHT CET CAP 2026 B.Des. Counselling Fee

Candidates who have already registered for the MAH BDes CET 2026 are not required to pay any CAP counselling fee. However, candidates applying through valid UCEED 2026 scores who did not register for MHT CET BDes 2026 will have to pay the prescribed counselling fee.

General category candidates from Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and migrant candidates: ₹2,200

Reserved category candidates (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT, NT-A, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, OBC, SBC, EWS, SEBC), PwD, Orphan, and Transgender candidates belonging to Maharashtra State: ₹1,700

MHT CET CAP 2026 B.Des. Counselling Schedule

Counselling registration and document upload: Till July 18, 2026 (up to 5 PM)

Document verification and application confirmation: July 9 to July 19, 2026 (up to 5 PM)

Provisional merit list: July 21, 2026

Submission of grievances: July 22 to July 24, 2026 (up to 5 PM)

Final merit list: July 27, 2026

MHT CET CAP 2026: Admission Process

Admission to the four-year Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme will be based on candidates' MHT CET 2026 merit rank.

Seat allotment will also depend on the college preferences submitted during the CAP counselling process.

Candidates must meet the course-wise and institute-wise cutoff in the respective counselling rounds to secure admission.