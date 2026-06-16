MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Check Details Here

MAH B.Ed-M.Ed CET Counselling 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has commenced the registration process for MAH BEd CET Counselling 2026 today, June 16. Eligible candidates seeking admission to B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) and M.Ed programmes can register through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The official notice states that the registration link will be activated on 16 June 2026 at 11:00 A.M.
Both Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates are eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates must complete the online registration process on or before July 6, 2026. Those who fail to submit their applications within the stipulated deadline will not be considered for the CAP counselling process.
MAH B.Ed-M.Ed CET Counselling 2026 Registration Dates
B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) Programme
Registration Starts: June 16, 2026
Registration Ends: July 6, 2026
M.Ed Programme
Registration Starts: June 16, 2026
Registration Ends: July 6, 2026
Note: The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced a common registration schedule for both B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) and M.Ed admissions. Candidates must complete the online registration process before July 6, 2026, to participate in the admission process.
Documents Required for MAH B.Ed-M.Ed CET Counselling 2026
Applicants should keep the following documents ready before beginning the registration process:
CET examination details (if applicable)
Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets
Category and reservation certificates (if applicable)
Valid identity proof
Recent passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Active mobile number
Valid email ID
Candidates must ensure that all information submitted during registration is accurate, as discrepancies may affect the admission process.