MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Check Details Here

MAH B.Ed-M.Ed CET Counselling 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has commenced the registration process for MAH BEd CET Counselling 2026 today, June 16. Eligible candidates seeking admission to B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) and M.Ed programmes can register through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The official notice states that the registration link will be activated on 16 June 2026 at 11:00 A.M.

Both Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates are eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates must complete the online registration process on or before July 6, 2026. Those who fail to submit their applications within the stipulated deadline will not be considered for the CAP counselling process.

Check Official Notice

MAH B.Ed-M.Ed CET Counselling 2026 Registration Dates

B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) Programme

Registration Starts: June 16, 2026

Registration Ends: July 6, 2026

M.Ed Programme

Registration Starts: June 16, 2026

Registration Ends: July 6, 2026

Note: The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced a common registration schedule for both B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) and M.Ed admissions. Candidates must complete the online registration process before July 6, 2026, to participate in the admission process.

Documents Required for MAH B.Ed-M.Ed CET Counselling 2026

Applicants should keep the following documents ready before beginning the registration process:

CET examination details (if applicable)

Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets

Category and reservation certificates (if applicable)

Valid identity proof

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Active mobile number

Valid email ID

Candidates must ensure that all information submitted during registration is accurate, as discrepancies may affect the admission process.