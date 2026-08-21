MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling Closes Tomorrow At fe2026.mahacet.org; Check Steps To Submit Choices Here

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling Closes Tomorrow At fe2026.mahacet.org |

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell), will be concluding the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 Round 3 option form submission for engineering and technology admissions.

Candidates can enter and confirm their preferences through the official portal, fe2026.mahacet.org until August 22, 2026. The Round 3 provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on August 24, 2026.

As the third round is the final CAP round for engineering and technology admissions in Maharashtra, candidates who have yet to secure a seat or are seeking an upgrade must submit their new college and branch preferences within the deadline which ends tomorrow.

Direct Link To Check MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Registration Portal

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the form filling below:

CAP Round III option form submission and confirmation: August 20 to August 22, 2026

CAP Round III provisional allotment: August 24, 2026

CAP Round III seat acceptance: August 25 to August 28, 2026, up to 5 PM

CAP Round III reporting and admission confirmation: August 25 to August 28, 2026, up to 5 PM

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling: What is the auto-freeze rule for Round 3

The CET Cell has also published an important point on the official website for the candidates participating in Round 3. According to the official note, the first six preferences entered in the option form will be auto-frozen. As a result, candidates will not be able to modify or reject any of their top six choices once a seat is allotted.

Candidates are therefore advised to place only those colleges and branches they are genuinely willing to accept among their first six preferences. Choices listed below the top six will continue to be subject to the applicable freeze, slide, or float options after allotment.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling: How To Fill

Candidates can check out the steps for the MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling below:

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET CAP 2026 website, fe2026.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Candidate Login link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your registered application ID and password.

Step 4: Open the CAP Round 3 Option Form section of the dashboard.

Step 5: Before selecting colleges, review the provisional vacancy list.

Step 6: Add and reorder your preferred college and branch combinations.

Step 7: Confirm the option form and save the acknowledgement copy.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling: Helpdesk

In case of any issues in the MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Option Form Filling, candidates can reach out at the following technical numbers, such as 91-9175108612 or 18002098851, from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM.