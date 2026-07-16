MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration Ends Today At 5 PM; Apply Now For BTech, MBA Admissions

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: The registration period for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 for B.E./B.Tech/MBA/MMS admissions will end today, July 16, 2026, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. It is recommended that eligible candidates who have not yet finished their applications register before the deadline.

Candidates will not be added to the provisional merit list and will not be able to take part in the seat allocation procedure if they do not finish the registration process within the allotted period. In order to prevent any last-minute technological difficulties or excessive traffic on the official website, the CET Cell has also advised candidates to finish the process well in advance of the deadline.

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MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: Important dates

Last date for online registration and document upload: July 16, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Deadline for E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny of submitted applications: July 17, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Publication of provisional merit list: July 19, 2026

Grievance submission window for provisional merit list: July 20 to July 22, 2026

Release of final merit list: July 24, 2026

MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration: How to Apply for MHT CET CAP 2026

The steps listed below can be used by candidates to finish the registration process:

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org/cap-_2026-27/ to access the official MHT CET CAP admission page.

Step 2: Enter your registered login information to log in.

Step 3: Complete the application by providing the necessary academic and personal information.

Step 4: If necessary, use DigiLocker to retrieve the JEE Main percentile.

Step 5: Verify all the information entered and upload the required papers.

Step 6: Submit the application after paying the application cost, if any.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save a copy for your records.

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MAH CET CAP 2026 Registration: Checklist of Documents

Candidates participating in the MAH CET CAP 2026 counselling process must upload the required documents while registering on the official CAP portal. Keep the following documents ready:

MAH CET 2026 Scorecard

Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate (SLC)

Domicile/Residence Certificate

Caste Certificate and Caste Validity Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (for EWS and other eligible reserved categories)

Aadhaar Card

Recent Passport-Size Photographs

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.