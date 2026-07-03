MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification Begins Today; Candidates Can Choose E-Scrutiny Or Physical Verification Of Documents Until July 13

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the document verification process for the MHT CET CAP 2026 counselling today, July 3. Candidates who have registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to first-year BE/BTech (4-year) and Integrated MTech (5-year) programmes must complete the verification process to become eligible for the merit list. As per the official schedule, document verification will continue until July 13, 2026, up to 5 PM.

The CET Cell has introduced two modes of document verification, such as E-Scrutiny (online verification) and Physical Scrutiny (offline verification). Candidates selected their preferred verification mode while filling out the CAP application form.'

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MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification: Important Dates for MHT CET CAP 2026

July 3, 2026: Document verification process begins.

July 13, 2026 (5 PM): Last date to complete document verification.

July 15, 2026: Provisional merit list will be released.

July 16 to July 18, 2026 (5 PM): Window to submit grievances/corrections in the provisional merit list.

July 20, 2026: Final merit list will be published.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification: E-Scrutiny Process

Candidates who opted for the E-Scrutiny mode are not required to visit any Facilitation Centre (FC). They must upload scanned copies of the required original documents through the CAP portal from any location using a computer or smartphone connected to the internet.

The uploaded documents and application form will be verified online by the designated E-Scrutiny Centre.

If no discrepancies are found, the application will be confirmed online, and the receipt-cum-acknowledgement will be available in the candidate's login.

If any errors or missing documents are identified, the application will be returned to the candidate through the login portal. Candidates must correct the errors, upload the required documents again, and resubmit the application before the deadline.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification: Physical Scrutiny at Facilitation Centres

Candidates who selected Physical Scrutiny must visit the Facilitation Centre (FC) they chose during registration within the scheduled period.

Applicants should carry all original documents for verification. After successful verification, the Facilitation Centre will confirm the application and issue a receipt-cum-acknowledgement, which serves as proof of successful verification.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification: What Happens After Document Verification?

After the verification process concludes on July 13, the CET Cell will publish the provisional merit list on July 15. Candidates who notice any discrepancies in their details will be able to submit grievances between July 16 and July 18 through their candidate login. Those who opted for physical scrutiny may need to visit the Facilitation Centre for grievance resolution if required.

Following the resolution of objections, the final merit list will be released on July 20, after which the CET Cell will announce the CAP option entry and seat allotment schedule.

MHT CET CAP 2026 Document Verification: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are advised to resolve any discrepancies highlighted during document verification within the prescribed timeline. Applications that are not verified and confirmed by the E-Scrutiny Centre or Facilitation Centre will be rejected, and such candidates will not be included in the CAP merit list or considered for admissions.

Reserved category candidates must produce the required caste validity, tribe validity, Non-Creamy Layer, or EWS certificates during verification. Candidates unable to submit the necessary reservation documents will be treated under the General category for CAP admissions. Additionally, candidates who registered under a reserved category but fail to produce valid certificates must pay the applicable fee difference online.

The CET Cell has advised candidates to complete the verification process well before the last date and ensure that all uploaded documents are clear, valid, and accurate to avoid delays during the admission process. The document verification facility will remain operational every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.