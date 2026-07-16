MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: Merit List Released; Grievance Window Open Till July 19

MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the Alphabetical Merit List for the 3-Year LL.B. Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026-27. Candidates who registered for the admission process can now check their names and application details in the merit list.

Candidates who find any discrepancies, incorrect information, or unverified documents in their application must edit their CAP application form and upload the required documents through their candidate login between July 17 and July 19, 2026. No corrections will be accepted after the deadline.

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LL.B. 3 Years Course

Academic Year 2026-27 pic.twitter.com/9gOBJ12fRN — STATE CET CELL, MUMBAI (@CETCELL) July 16, 2026

MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: Admission Schedule

CAP Registration: June 11, 2026 (3:00 PM) to July 13, 2026 (11:59 PM)

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and application forms by the e-verification team: July 11 to July 16, 2026

Display of Alphabetical Merit List for Round 1: July 17, 2026

Grievance resolution and correction window: July 17 to July 19, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Publication of Final Merit List for Round 1: July 24, 2026

MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: How To Check

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Log in using your application ID and password

Step 3: Click on the "LL.B. 3-Year CAP 2026-27" admission link on the homepage, then select the "Alphabetical Merit List – Round 1" link.

Step 4: Check your name, application details, category, and document verification status in the merit list.

Step 5: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Step 6: If you find any discrepancies or unverified documents, log in to your candidate account, edit the application form, upload the required documents, and submit the corrections before July 19, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the alphabetical merit list. If any errors are found, they should complete the correction process and upload the necessary supporting documents before July 19, 2026, to ensure their candidature is considered for the final merit list.

The Final Merit List for Round 1 will be published on July 24, 2026. Candidates can check all admission-related updates on the official Maharashtra CET Cell website.