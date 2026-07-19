MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: Grievance Window Closes Tomorrow; Candidates Must Submit Corrections Before 11:59 PM

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the grievance and document correction window for the MHT CET 3-Year LL.B. Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026-27 tomorrow, July 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates who have identified errors in their application details or document verification status must complete the correction process before the deadline.

The CET Cell had released the alphabetical merit list for Round 1 on July 17, 2026. Applicants are advised to carefully review the information mentioned in the merit list, including their personal details, category, and document verification status.

The CET Cell has clarified that no requests for corrections will be accepted after the deadline.

Direct Link Here

Direct Link To Check Official Notice

MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: Important Dates

CAP Registration: June 11 to July 13, 2026

E-scrutiny of Applications: July 11 to July 16, 2026

Alphabetical Merit List Released: July 17, 2026

Grievance and Correction Window: July 17 to July 20, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Final Merit List (Round 1): July 24, 2026

MHT CET 3-Year LLB CAP 2026: How To Check The Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at llb3cap26.mahacet.org .

Step 2: Log in using your application ID and password.

Step 3: Open the "LL.B. 3-Year CAP 2026-27" admission section.

Step 4: Click on "Alphabetical Merit List – Round 1".

Step 5: Verify your application details, category, and document verification status.

Step 6: If any errors are found, edit the application and upload the required documents before today's deadline.

Candidates are advised to complete the grievance and document correction process within the stipulated time to ensure their applications are considered while preparing the final merit list.