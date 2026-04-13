MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration Opens April 15–16 At mahacet.org With ₹500 Late Fee; Exams From May 10 To 16

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced a fresh opportunity for candidates who missed the initial application deadline for MHT CET 2026. In an official notice issued on April 13, the CET Cell confirmed that a special two-day registration window will be opened for the second attempt of the exam.

The move came as a result of numerous appeals from the students for the second chance at applying for the examination. The MHT CET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses across the state.

Direct link to check the official notification

Two-day registration window with late fee

Candidates who were unable to register earlier can now apply for the second attempt within a limited time frame. But note that this will be possible only by paying an extra late fee.

• Registration Period: April 15 to April 16, 2026

• Extra Fee: ₹500 (all categories)

The MHT CET 2026 Cell has made it clear that this would be the one and only last chance that candidates would get.

Schedule for Second Attempt

Second attempt in MHT CET 2026 for PCM and PCB streams will take place in May.

• Exam Dates: May 10 to May 16, 2026

• Programmes Covered: Engineering Stream (PCM), Pharmacy & Agriculture Stream (PCB)

Steps to apply

The following procedures should be followed by applicants while filling up the form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahacet.org

Step 2: Click the registration link of MHT CET 2026 exam

Step 3: Register yourself or login with your credentials

Step 4: Fill out the form carefully

Step 5: Upload all documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees, including ₹500 extra charges

Step 7: Submit your application form

Important Candidate Guidelines

• Those who have registered themselves for both attempts need not apply again

• Applicants are requested to generate APAAR ID through DigiLocker before applying

• Correction Window will not be provided during the extended period

• Candidates should carefully check all details before submitting the application

Relief for Missed Candidates

This step will definitely bring some relief to many students who couldn’t make it during the first round. But since there will be no editing facility this time, it is recommended that candidates check their application forms thoroughly before submitting them.

As exams are around the corner, this brief window of opportunity may become very important for candidates seeking admission to one of the best professional colleges in Maharashtra.

CET Cell has urged the students to visit the official website for more information.