MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration Closes Today At mahacet.org; Here's How To Apply Before Deadline

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2026 second attempt registration window today on its official website, mahacet.org. Candidates who have not yet applied should complete the registration process before the deadline. The registration window for the second attempt was open from April 15 to April 16, 2026. Candidates who missed the earlier application deadline could apply with a late fee of ₹500. This opportunity is open to PCM, PCB, and Agriculture stream candidates.

Applicants must log in to the official portal with their credentials and complete the registration process by filling out the application form, uploading required documents, and paying the appropriate fee, including late fees.

According to the official notification, candidates must register using DigiLocker with their Aadhaar and Academic Bank of Credits (APAAR IDs). No changes will be permitted once the form has been submitted.

The MHT CET 2026 second attempt exam for Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses is scheduled for May 10–May 16, 2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the process as soon as possible and to check mahacet.org on a regular basis for updates and instructions.

Check official Notification here

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MHT CET 2026

Registration End Date: April 16, 2026 (With additional late fee of ₹500 for all categories)

Tentative Exam Dates (Second Attempt): May 10 to May 16, 2026

Programmes Covered: Engineering Stream (PCM), Pharmacy & Agriculture Stream (PCB)

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: Application Steps

Applicants should follow the following procedures while filling up the form:

Step 1: Go to mahacet.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click the MHT CET 2026 exam registration link.

Step 3: Create an account or enter your login information.

Step 4: Carefully complete the form

Step 5: Upload every document

Step 6: Pay the application fees, which include an additional ₹500.

Step 7: Submit the application

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: Important Candidate Guidelines

If a candidate missed the initial registration window, they can register again during this time.

Candidates who registered for both attempts do not need to register again.

Candidates who have yet to generate their APAAR ID must do so using Digi Locker.

Please keep in mind that during the extension period, candidates will not be able to edit their registrations.

Before submitting, ensure that all of the information you entered is correct.

Candidates should check the official website on a regular basis for updates, detailed schedules, and exam information.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.