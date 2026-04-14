MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration Begins Tomorrow At mahacet.org; Check Details Here

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will begin the second attempt registration for the MHT CET 2026 tomorrow, i.e., 15th April, 2026. The last date to apply is 16th April, 2026.

This announcement is for candidates who missed the initial MHT CET 2026 application deadline. According to an official notice issued on April 13, the CET Cell will open a special two-day registration window for the second attempt at the exam. PCM and PCB applicants applying during this period must pay a late fee of Rs 500. Applicants must log in to DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card and Academic Bank of Credits ID (APAAR ID).

The decision followed numerous student requests for a second chance to apply for the exam. The MHT CET is used to admit students to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programs all over the state.

Direct link to check the official notification

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MHT CET 2026

Registration Start Date: April 15, 2026

Registration End Date: April 16, 2026

(With additional late fee of ₹500 for all categories)

Exam Dates (Second Attempt): May 10 to May 16, 2026

Programmes Covered: Engineering Stream (PCM), Pharmacy & Agriculture Stream (PCB)

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: Application Steps

Applicants should follow the following procedures while filling up the form:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahacet.org

Step 2: Click the registration link of MHT CET 2026 exam

Step 3: Register yourself or log in with your credentials

Step 4: Fill out the form carefully

Step 5: Upload all documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees, including ₹500 extra charges

Step 7: Submit your application form

MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration: Important Candidate Guidelines

If a candidate missed the initial registration window, they can register again during this time.

Candidates who have registered for both attempts are not required to register again.

Candidates who have yet to generate their APAAR ID must do so through Digi Locker.

Please keep in mind that during the extension period, candidates will be unable to edit their registrations.

Before submitting, make sure that all of the information you entered is correct.

Candidates should visit the official website on a regular basis for updates, detailed schedules, and exam instructions.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.