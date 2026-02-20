MHT CET 2026 Registration Window Concludes Today: Last Chance to Apply for MAH–MBA/MMS And MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB); Check Steps Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window today, i.e., February 20, 2026, for the MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 and MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026.

In order to apply for the pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture courses, candidates should go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website. The application must be submitted today. The deadline for the MHT CET Exam was originally set for February 12 but was later moved to February 20, 2026. Regarding the extension, the CET Cell has not issued any formal notice.

MHT CET Exam 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

The confirmed exam dates have not yet been released by the MHT CET 2026. Until then, candidates can check the tentative exam dates issued by the cell below:

MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 6th April, 2026 to 8th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 9th May 2026

MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 -

1st Attempt: 11th April, 2026 to 26th April, 2026

2nd Attempt: 10th May, 2026 to 17th May, 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website of MHT CET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CET Application link.

Step 3: Enter the information required to register.

Step 4: After that, visit DigiLocker to verify the APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.

Step 5: Fill out the MHT CET application form by entering your password and email address, among other login details.

Step 6: Select the desired exam cities and dates and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer so you can access it for future use.

MHT CET Exam 2026: Application Fees

The application fees of the MHT CET Exam 2026 can be checked below:

General Category Candidates (both groups) - Rs 2600

Reserved Category - Rs 2000