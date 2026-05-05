Maha CET Cell Releases MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 City Intimation Slip At cetcell.mahacet.org; Exams From May 12

MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 City Intimation Slip: The State CET Cell Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 city intimation slip on May 5, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can now check their allotted exam city through the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Applicants can download the city slip using their registered email ID and password. The slip helps candidates plan their travel before the examination.

The MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 admit card will be issued on May 8, 2026, while the exams are scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 16, 2026. Meanwhile, the PCB group exams will take place on May 10 and 11, 2026.

Direct Link To Download

MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 City Intimation Slip: How to Download MHT CET 2026 PCM City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city slip:

Visit the official website at the cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip link

Select the PCM group

Enter login credentials (email ID and password)

Submit the details

View and download the city intimation slip

Take a printout for future reference

MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Details Mentioned on City Intimation Slip

The city intimation slip includes the following:

Candidate’s name and photograph

Application number

Allotted exam city

Exam date for the PCM group

Important exam-day instructions

MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 City Intimation Slip: Exam Pattern

The MHT CET 2026 PCM exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) and will include multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Key highlights:

Total Questions: 150

Physics: 50 questions (1 mark each)

Chemistry: 50 questions (1 mark each)

Mathematics: 50 questions (2 marks each)

Total Marks: 200

Duration: 180 minutes

Negative Marking: None

The questions will be based on the Class 11 and 12 syllabus, with higher weightage given to Class 12 topics.

Candidates are advised to download their city slips early and keep checking the official website for updates regarding admit cards and exam guidelines.