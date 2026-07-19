MHT CET 2026: PCM, PCB Candidates Eligible For BBA, BCA, BMS Admissions; Registration Closes July 20

MHT CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has issued an important notice for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate management and computer application programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the notification, candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2026 examination in either the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) or Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups are also eligible to apply for admission to Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) courses using their MHT CET scores.

Eligible and interested candidates have been advised to complete the registration process through the official MAHACET website before the deadline.

The State CET Cell has asked candidates to visit the official portal at mahacet.org and submit their applications on or before July 20, 2026, to be considered for the admission process.

MHT CET 2026: How to Apply for BBA, BCA, BMS Admissions Through MHT CET 2026 Score

Step 1: Visit mahacet.org, click on Admission Portal A.Y. 2026-27, and select the BBA/BMS/BBM/BCA admission link.

Step 2: Register as a new candidate and choose the option to apply using your MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) score.

Step 3: Verify your account through the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Log in and select either E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny for document verification.

Step 5: Enter your MHT CET 2026 Roll Number and Application Number to fetch your percentile.

Step 6: Fill in your personal, reservation (if applicable), and Class 10 and 12 academic details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents, including your MHT CET scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, and applicable certificates.

Step 8: Pay the application fee online using UPI, Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

Step 9: Submit the application form and download the acknowledgement receipt.

Step 10: Track your application status on the portal and resolve any verification queries promptly.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.