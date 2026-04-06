MHT CET 2026 PCM Exam Dates Revised Over Clash With UPSC, NATA; New Dates From April 11 To 20, Admit Card Out On April 7

MHT CET 2026 PCM Exam Dates Revised: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has made changes to the exam schedule for the MHT CET 2026 (PCM category) due to candidates’ complaints regarding a scheduling conflict with various national-level tests.

In a notification, it was mentioned by the CET Cell that the problem was brought into attention by many candidates on April 12, 2026, because of exams like UPSC NDA & NA (I), UPSC CDS (I), and NATA 2026 Phase 1.

Taking this into account, authorities have decided to adjust the MHT CET PCM exam window.

MHT CET 2026 PCM Exam Dates Revised: Revised Exam Dates

This test will henceforth be held between 11th April 2026 to 20th April 2026, except 12th April 2026.

Candidates should take note of the revised schedule for preparing well for the examination.

It is further clarified by the CET Cell that students should solely depend upon the revised set of papers for authentic information related to their exam date and venue.

As directed in the notice, the new City Intimation Slip should be downloaded after 2 PM on 5th April 2026, where the district and date of examination are mentioned. The admit card containing the complete venue details can be accessed from 7th April 2026.

MHT CET 2026 PCM Exam Dates: Steps To Download MHT CET Hall Ticket 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET

Step 2: Log in to the CET portal

Step 3: Provide your login details (Email ID and Password)

Step 4: Select the option ‘Hall Ticket Download

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save the copy of your hall ticket for future reference

Direct link to download hall ticket

It is recommended that the students keep checking the official website to get updates and make sure they have the proper admit card when they go to appear for the exam.