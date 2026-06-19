MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result Out At cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Access Scorecard

MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM second attempt results today, June 19, 2026, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct Link To Check Result

MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result: How To Access Results?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "Result Declared for MHT-CET 2026 - PCM Group (Second Attempt)".

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Step 5: Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Step 6: Take a printout for use during the admission and document verification process.

MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The MHT CET 2026 PCM scorecard includes:

Candidate's name and application details

Subject-wise normalized percentile scores

Overall percentile score

Examination details

Qualification status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and keep multiple copies for the upcoming counselling and admission rounds. check grammar