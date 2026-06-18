MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Result Out At cetcell.mahacet.org; What's Next?

MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Result: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt results. Candidates who took the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) exam can now view their scorecards on the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org.

To download the MHT CET 2026 PCB second-attempt scorecard, candidates must log in using their registered roll number and password.

The scorecard contains important information, including the candidate's personal details, examination results, marks obtained, percentile score, and merit rank. The CET Cell had previously announced the MHT CET 2026 PCB first attempt results on June 8, while the PCM first attempt results were announced on June 15.

Direct Link To Check Results

MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Result: How to Download MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Locate and click on the MHT CET 2026 Result/Scorecard link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as username and password.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 5: Go through all the information mentioned on the scorecard.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

Step 7: Take a printout for use during the admission and counselling process.

MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Result: Qualifying Score

While admission cut-offs vary across institutions and courses, candidates from the general category generally aim for around 90 marks out of 200 to remain competitive. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories, a score of approximately 80 marks out of 200 is often considered a reasonable benchmark for admission opportunities.

MHT CET 2026 PCB Second Attempt Result: What's Next?

After the MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt results are announced, qualified candidates must participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) to gain admission to various undergraduate courses.

The first step is to register on the CAP portal and complete the document verification process, which includes submitting the necessary academic records, category certificates (if applicable), and a copy of the MHT CET scorecard.

When the State CET Cell publishes the merit list, candidates will be able to apply for their preferred colleges and courses. Applicants can select programmes such as B. Pharmacy, Pharm.D., B.Sc. Agriculture and other relevant courses.

Seats will be assigned based on the candidate's percentile score, merit rank, seat availability, and preferences submitted during the choice-filling process.