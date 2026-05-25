MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Objections At cetcell.mahacet.org Now

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will close the objection window for the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group second attempt today on the official website.

The provisional answer key was released on May 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the second attempt on May 10 and 11 can check the provisional answer key to verify the correct answers. Students can also access their response sheet and question paper through the objection tracker.

Candidates with objections to any question in the examination must submit them through their login within the stipulated deadline.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key by paying ₹1,000 per answer challenged. The last date to submit objections to the MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group second attempt answer key is today.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt Objection window 2026 below:

Objection Window Opens: May 23, 2026

Objection Window Closes: May 25, 2026

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt: How To Raise Objections

Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections for the MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Select the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Type in your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Choose the question you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Make payment of the objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Notice

MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB Group)

Objection/Grievance raising schedule

for the Second Attempt pic.twitter.com/vsykmxi57p — STATE CET CELL, MUMBAI (@CETCELL) May 24, 2026

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Second Attempt: How To Download the Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps below to access and download the MHT CET 2026 PCB Group answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Simply click on the link for the “MHT CET 2026 PCB Final Answer Key."

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as the registered email ID and password

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a copy saved for future use.