MHT CET 2026 PCB City Intimation Slip Released; Exams Scheduled For May 10 And 11 

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) candidates. Aspirants can access and download the slip from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org, such as by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

The city intimation slip provides key details such as the allotted exam date, shift timings, and the city where the examination center is located. Candidates are advised to download and verify all details well in advance of the examination.

Direct Link To Check Intimation Slip

MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download MHT CET 2026 PCB City Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to download their city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website, such as cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the CET link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials (Email ID and Password)

Step 4: Click on the “Get City Slip” option

Step 5: The city slip will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card but only provides advance information about the center and schedule. The official admit card will be released separately.

MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam Schedule

The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination for admissions to agriculture (BAgri) and pharmacy (BPharm) programs will be conducted on May 10 and May 11, 2026. The exam will be held in computer-based mode across two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The test duration is 180 minutes, divided into two sections:

First 90 minutes: Physics and Chemistry

Next 90 minutes: Biology

Notably, the Physics and Chemistry sections will be automatically submitted after the first 90 minutes, following which candidates can proceed to the Biology section.

MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam Centres and Participation

The entrance test will be conducted at 189 examination centers across 36 districts in Maharashtra. The PCB group exam is held for admissions to various government and private colleges offering agriculture and pharmacy courses in the state.

In the first session of MHT CET 2026 (held from April 21 to 26), over 2.84 lakh candidates appeared for the PCB group exam.