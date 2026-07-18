MHT CET 2026 Lateral Entry Admissions Close Tomorrow: Apply For BE, BTech Programmes Until 5 PM Tomorrow

MHT CET CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registration window for direct second-year (lateral entry) admissions to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes tomorrow, July 19, 2026, at 5 pm.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, mahacet.org . Candidates can complete the registration process by opting for either e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny for document verification. Applications that are not confirmed through either verification mode will be rejected and will not be included in the merit list.

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is being conducted for admission to government, government-aided, university-managed, university departments, private unaided professional institutes, and minority engineering colleges across Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic session.

Direct Link To Apply

MHT CET CAP 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the MHT CET CAP 2026 below:

Online registration began: July 7, 2026

Last date to apply: July 19, 2026 (5 PM)

Document verification: July 8 to July 20, 2026 (5 PM)

Provisional merit list: July 22, 2026

Grievance submission: July 23 to July 25, 2026 (5 PM)

Final merit list: July 27, 2026

MHT CET CAP 2026: Application Fee

Candidates can check out the application fees for the MHT CET CAP 2026 below:

General Category (Maharashtra State & All India): ₹1,300

Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD), Orphan & Transgender Candidates: ₹1,000

Payment Modes include such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, and UPI. The application fee is non-refundable

MHT CET CAP 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens and satisfy any one of the following:

Passed a three-year Diploma or two-year (lateral entry) Diploma in Engineering & Technology with:

Minimum 45% marks (General)

Minimum 40% marks for Maharashtra Reserved Category, EWS and PwD candidates

OR

Passed a BSc degree from a UGC/AIU-recognised university with:

Minimum 45% marks (General)

Minimum 40% marks for eligible reserved category candidates

Mathematics must have been studied in Class 12

OR

Passed a three-year Diploma in Vocation (D.Voc) in the same or allied sector.

Candidates must also fulfil any additional eligibility conditions prescribed by the competent authority.

MHT CET CAP 2026: Document Verification Options

Candidates can check out the document verification options below:

E-Scrutiny

Upload scanned copies of original documents online.

No visit to a scrutiny centre is required.

If discrepancies are found, the application will be returned through the candidate login for corrections.

Physical Scrutiny

Candidates must visit the allotted scrutiny/facilitation centre.

Original documents must be produced for verification and confirmation.

The CET Cell has advised candidates to complete both registration and document verification before the deadline to avoid disqualification from the admission process